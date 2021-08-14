Close Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.4% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $73.11. 13,352,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,875,236. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.