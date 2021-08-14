Close Asset Management Ltd Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.96. 6,557,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,609,458. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.