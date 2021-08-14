CLS (LON:CLI) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:CLI opened at GBX 254.50 ($3.33) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 249.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CLS has a 1 year low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

