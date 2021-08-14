Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:COCP opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 58.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,103,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 1,145,262 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter worth $970,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 7.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,254,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 304,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 61.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 212,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 64.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 56,344 shares in the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

