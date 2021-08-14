Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.44 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

