Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stake Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

CBSH stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

