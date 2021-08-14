Comparing Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Paysafe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 7 0 0 1.88 Paysafe 0 0 9 0 3.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus price target of $64.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.35%. Paysafe has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.76%. Given Paysafe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Profitability

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Paysafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 12.22% 19.56% 7.62% Paysafe N/A -0.08% -0.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Paysafe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 4.93 $170.10 million $1.68 36.63 Paysafe N/A N/A -$2.56 million N/A N/A

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than Paysafe.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats Paysafe on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers. The company also provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. In addition, it offers integrated processing solutions, including a range of PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers comprising merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, POS systems and merchant financing solutions, as well as support services for independent distribution partners. Paysafe Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

