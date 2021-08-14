Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

NYSE CMP traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $68.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,313. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.