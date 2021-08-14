Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 144,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,313. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

