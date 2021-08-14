Compass (NYSE:COMP) PT Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

COMP has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.38.

COMP stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. Compass has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

