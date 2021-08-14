Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $689.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 578,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 81,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

