Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 749,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,466 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $76,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Q2 by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Q2 by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period.

Q2 stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 481,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.52. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.13.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on QTWO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $791,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,716. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

