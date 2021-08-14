Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $137.94 Million Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Mesa Laboratories accounts for 2.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Mesa Laboratories worth $137,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLAB traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.69. 22,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 376.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,712.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $140,545.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $359,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,122 shares of company stock worth $7,635,775. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

