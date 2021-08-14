Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $31.71 Million Stock Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $31,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in National Research by 23.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in National Research during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in National Research during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Research by 46.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in National Research by 25.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

NASDAQ:NRC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.21. 12,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,264. National Research Co. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $281,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.