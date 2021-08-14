Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Avalara worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Avalara by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Avalara in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Avalara by 13.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Avalara by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.07.

Shares of Avalara stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $165.17. 397,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,813. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.95. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. On average, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,846,509. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

