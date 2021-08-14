Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222,170 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.41% of ACI Worldwide worth $105,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 309,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.96. 492,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,524. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

