Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

CNFR stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $30.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conifer will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

