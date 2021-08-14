Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target lowered by CIBC to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CFF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$3.85 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CFF stock opened at C$1.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$1.01 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.69 million and a P/E ratio of 15.45.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$46.62 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conifex Timber will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

