Consolidated Capital Management LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $43,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

COST opened at $447.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $448.36. The firm has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

