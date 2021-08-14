Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 121,647 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.97. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

