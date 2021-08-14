Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Constellation Brands by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,980,000 after purchasing an additional 219,736 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STZ traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.64. 1,106,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,264. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

