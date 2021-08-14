ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WISH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ContextLogic from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.64.

ContextLogic stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. ContextLogic has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,570,161.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,024,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,575,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,181 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

