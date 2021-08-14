CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32,735.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 35.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $10.00 million and $32,735.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00139261 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,690,646 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.