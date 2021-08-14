Contrasting Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Solar and Alimco Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $3.48 billion 0.67 $146.70 million $1.71 22.56 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Canadian Solar and Alimco Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 0 2 5 0 2.71 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Solar presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.97%. Given Canadian Solar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Solar and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 1.11% 2.66% 0.76% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

Alimco Financial Company Profile

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

