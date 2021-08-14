Contrasting Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fast Track Solutions and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

HighPeak Energy has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.31%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and HighPeak Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 39.68 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

Fast Track Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HighPeak Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Fast Track Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fast Track Solutions Company Profile

Fast Track Solutions Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to affect an asset acquisition, merger, exchange of capital stock, or other business combination with a domestic or foreign business. Previously, the company was engaged in developing and manufacturing vertical axis wind turbine systems. Fast Track Solutions Inc. is based in Cranston, Rhode Island.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

