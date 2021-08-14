Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.84. 679,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

