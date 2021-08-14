Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.0% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,803. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.69.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

