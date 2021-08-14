Cordant Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cordant Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.5% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,216,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,043,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

