Cordant Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cordant Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 36,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 322,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,664. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

