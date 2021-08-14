Cordant Inc. Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cordant Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 133,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 18,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 23,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. 8,348,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,712,578. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.