Cordant Inc. Has $69,000 Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cordant Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth approximately $254,589,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,953,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,647,135. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

