Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOLD. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.41.

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.28. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 92,907 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 304,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

