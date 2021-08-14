Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Superior Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of SGI stock opened at C$0.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.07 million and a PE ratio of 13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70. Superior Gold has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$0.95.

In other news, insider Northern Star Resources Limited sold 6,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$3,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,046,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,589,144.43.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.