Cormark Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

TOY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.18.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$47.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.70. The company has a market cap of C$4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.80. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$25.54 and a 12 month high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

