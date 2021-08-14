Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Makes New $389,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $544.64. The stock had a trading volume of 604,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $546.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

