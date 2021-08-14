Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.81 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.71.

CTVA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67. Corteva has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

