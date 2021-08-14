Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

CTVA has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. Corteva has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after buying an additional 175,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

