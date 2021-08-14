Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,283,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,442,000 after buying an additional 163,838 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 65,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $128.34. 2,552,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,679. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.57. The company has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

