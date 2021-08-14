Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. 35,053,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,667,410. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

