Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 7,249 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 27,914,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,863,904. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

