Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 3,806 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,930,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,147,875. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

