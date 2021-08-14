CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Chad M. Holmes Sells 6,725 Shares

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $617,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CRAI stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $670.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth about $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRA International by 779.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 238,141 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CRA International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of CRA International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

