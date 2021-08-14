Craig Hallum Trims PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Target Price to $10.00

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
MYPS opened at $5.00 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $163,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $285,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
