Craig Hallum Trims PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Target Price to $10.00

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

MYPS opened at $5.00 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $163,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $285,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

