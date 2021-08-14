Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 616 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.01. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

