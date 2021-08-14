Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the quarter. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 4.38% of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. 20,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,275. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

