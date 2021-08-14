Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,543 shares during the period.

VGT traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,467. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $417.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

