Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $3.19 Million Holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIMS. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,860,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIMS traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $46.28. 12,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a one year low of $30.96 and a one year high of $49.00.

