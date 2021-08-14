Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.25. 732,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,125. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.45. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

