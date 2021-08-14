Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $543,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 183,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.96. 186,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,129. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.45 and a fifty-two week high of $190.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.51.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

