Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 177,125 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,125 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 81,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. 1,539,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.73.

